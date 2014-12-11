(Repeats, without changes, to widen readership)
By Bill Berkrot
Dec 10 Nestle on Thursday will
announce plans to open 10 skin care research centers worldwide,
deepening its investment in a faster-growing market for
healthcare products.
The Swiss company, known globally for its chocolate bars,
baby food and coffee, signaled a heightened interest in skin
care earlier this year. It spent $5.7 billion for the rights to
some injectable wrinkle treatments of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
and for L'Oreal's share of a dermatology
joint venture the two operated.
Nestle is also spending about $350 million on dermatology
research and development this year, said Humberto Antunes, chief
executive of Nestle Skin Care.
The first of the new research hubs, dubbed Nestle Skin
Health Investigation, Education and Longevity Development
(SHIELD) centers, will open mid 2015 in New York, followed by
Hong Kong and Sao Paolo, and later others in North America, Asia
and Europe, Nestle said.
Antunes likened the centers to "a theme park" for
scientists, academics and other experts in skin health.
"What we aspire to do is create an environment that is
multi-disciplinary," Antunes said. "We're going to put (known
technologies) together so that we can discover new approaches to
caring for the health of people."
Nestle knows skin health will be a growth market, "certainly
faster growing and more profitable than packaged foods and
drinks," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said. "But no one
knows how it is really going to shape up."
Nestle's skin care push puts it into competition with big
spending industry veterans such as Allergan, the maker
of Botox anti-wrinkle treatments, and Johnson & Johnson,
which sells Neutrogena products.
Long term, Nestle expects 40 percent of its skin care
business to be prescription drugs, with the rest divided between
over-the-counter products, such as sunscreens, and aesthetic
lines, such as wrinkle treatments.
"The advantage of having a large company (Nestle) investing
in this space is that they can dedicate funding into R&D and
targeted therapies," said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, assistant
professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
The initiative is being launched in partnership with the
Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA), a consortium that includes
companies such as Intel and Bank of America. The group will
promote skin health needs for a global population expected to
include more than 1 billion people over age 60 by 2020.
Nestle, which is funding the effort, declined to say how
much money it will pump into SHIELD centers. It will claim any
new products that come out of the initiative that fit within its
areas of interest, while others may be turned over to other
companies to develop.
