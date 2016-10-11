ZURICH Oct 11 Nestle has appointed former Allergan executive Paul Navarre to take over as chief executive of its skin health business, the Swiss group said on Tuesday.
Navarre will become Nestle Skin Health CEO effective Nov. 1, replacing Humberto Antunes, who is leaving the company, the world's biggest food company said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.