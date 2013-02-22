LAGOS Feb 22 Nestle Nigeria plans to triple its revenues in Nigeria to 351 billion naira ($2.2 bln) over the next ten years, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

Martin Kruegel earlier said the food manufacturer would invest 100 billion naira over a ten year period to achieve its sales target.

"Our aim is to triple our Nigerian sales over the next ten years from 117 billion naira currently," he said, adding that the additional investment would drive that target.

($1 = 157.50 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)