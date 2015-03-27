(Corrects date to March 27 from March 26)

March 27 Amazon.com is in talks to buy online luxury retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The potential deal, first reported by Women's Wear Daily, could value Net-a-Porter lower than the valuation of 2 billion euros reported by the fashion industry trade journal, Forbes said, citing the person. (onforb.es/1IBlus9)

Seattle-based Amazon has long eyed the high-end fashion retail sector and any deal for Net-a-Porter would mean a new commitment in an area where the company lacks a strong presence, Forbes said.

"It's Day 1 in the category," Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos told the New York Times in an interview in 2012, saying the company was making a "significant" investment in fashion to convince top brands that it wanted to work with them, not against them. (nyti.ms/1IBnGjk)

Media reports in 2014 said Amazon was in talks to buy Indian fashion retailer Jabong.com for $1.2 billion.

Net-a-Porter is owned by luxury goods group Richemont , which bought the London-based company for 392 million euros in 2010.

Amazon.com, Net-a-Porter and Richemont could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)