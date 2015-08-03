PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 3 Renewable energy company NextEra Energy Partners said it would buy NET Midstream, a privately held company that develops natural gas pipeline assets, for $2.1 billion.
The deal will give NextEra seven natural gas pipelines in Texas.
NextEra Energy Inc, which formed NextEra Energy Partners to buy and manage clean-energy projects, reported a better-than-expected profit on Monday.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value