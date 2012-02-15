Feb 15 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported results in line with Wall Street projections, news that sent its shares surging nearly 10 percent in a relief rally after disappointing results in the two prior quarters.

Chief Executive Tom Georgens said that year-end corporate spending was stronger than he anticipated.

"In a so-so environment we had good geographical breadth and we had good customer acquisition," he said. "There were certainly a lot of things that could have gone against us that didn't."

The company reported profit, excluding items, of 58 cents per share, in its third quarter ended Jan. 27, meeting the average analyst forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NetApp reported that revenue of $1.57 billion, slightly ahead of the average analyst forecast of $1.56 billion.

Its shares rose 9.6 percent in extended trading to $43.72 from their New York Stock Exchange close of $39.88. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; editing by Andre Grenon)