* Q1 revenue of $1.46 bln misses Street view $1.51 bln

* Sees Q2 revenue $1.5-$1.6 bln vs Street view $1.61 bln

* Q1 profit in line with forecast

* Shares plunge 12 percent (Recasts with technology spending slowing, adds comments from CEO, analyst, updates shares)

By Jim Finkle

BOSTON, Aug 17 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) posted quarterly revenue below Wall Street projections, saying business fell dramatically in July -- the latest sign that global technology spending is slowing.

"The environment remains unsettled and macro economic forecasting remains beyond our scope," Chief Executive Tom Georgens told investors in a conference call on Wednesday, after watching shares in his company tumble 12 percent.

The results came a day after a weak earnings outlook from computer maker Dell Inc DELL.O, which caused investors to worry that the U.S. federal government's budget crisis and financial problems across Europe are hurting technology spending.

"There are some serious macro economic issues going on," said Kaushik Roy, an analyst with Merriman Capital.

Roy said he expects Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), the world's biggest technology company by sales, to release weak results on Thursday when it posts quarterly earnings.

NetApp also announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Gomo, 59, would retire at the end of this year, after nine years with the company.

Georgens said that sales to the U.S. federal government, NetApp's biggest customer, slowed dramatically in July during the deficit impasse. He said he was not sure if the company would be able to recoup that lost business.

"It's a little bit unknown as to how this thing is going to play out," he said in an interview.

Sales to U.S. financial services firms also dropped off last month, he said.

The company reported profit, excluding items, of 55 cents per share in its fiscal first quarter ended July 29. That matched the average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier, missing the average forecast of $1.51 billion.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, below the average forecast of $1.61 billion.

Georgens described that forecast as "cautious," saying customers are taking longer to approve large deals because businesses have started to require that spending on big-ticket items get increased scrutiny due to concern the economy is weakening.

"I think people are taking a look around and saying 'These headlines aren't getting any better. It's time to be more cautious, time to prioritize,'" the CEO said.

Georgens said Gomo had long ago told the board he wanted to retire when he turned 60.

"There's no drama, no hidden story here," Georgens said. "It's something we've been talking about for a while."

NetApp shares fell 12 percent to $36.74 in extended trading after closing at $41.66 on Nasdaq, down 3.2 percent in the regular session. (Reporting by Jim Finkle, editing by Bernard Orr, Gary Hill)