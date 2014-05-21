BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas
May 21 NetApp Inc's quarterly revenue fell 4 percent, hurt by lower sales of data storage products.
Net income rose to $197 million, or 59 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 25 from $173.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.65 billion. Product revenue fell 8 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Spectrum Brands launches offering to reprice all of its U.S. Dollar term loans under its credit agreement