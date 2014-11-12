BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
Nov 12 NetApp Inc reported a 4.2 percent fall in profit due to lower sales of its storage equipment.
The company's net income fell to $159.8 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 24, from $166.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $1.54 billion from $1.55 billion. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
* First patient dosed in Phase 2 trial evaluating Transgene's TG4010 in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)