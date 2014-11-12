(Corrects to drop the word "branded" in paragraph 1)

Nov 12 NetApp Inc reported a 4.2 percent fall in profit due to lower sales of its storage equipment.

The company's net income fell to $159.8 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 24, from $166.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.54 billion from $1.55 billion. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)