Feb 17 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 10.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to weak demand for its storage products, and said it would cut its workforce by 12 pct.

Net income fell to $153 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $177 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.39 billion from $1.55 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)