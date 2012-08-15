Aug 15 Storage equipment maker NetApp Inc's first-quarter earnings fell 54 percent to $64 million on weak IT spending and a slowdown in Europe.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.45 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 42 cents a share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 38 cent a share on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $31.74 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.