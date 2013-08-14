UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 14 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by the release of its Ontap 8.2 storage operating system
Net income rose to $81.6 million, or 23 cents per share in the first quarter, from $63.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $1.52 billion, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.