ISTANBUL Jan 26 Turkey's Netas Telekom said on Monday its unit Probil Bilgi made the best bid of 249.9 million lira ($106 million) in a tender for a second phase local area network in the Fatih Project, which integrates technology in the education system.

It said official results of the tender and details of the contract would be announced separately. ($1 = 2.3653 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)