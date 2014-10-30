BRIEF-Talend says selling shareholders offering aggregate of 3.1 mln ADSs
* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing
(Corrects headline and first bullet point to say that the reported figures are the gross margin instead of revenue.)
Oct 30 Netbooster SA
* Said on Tuesday Q3 gross margin of 7.9 million euros versus 8.2 million euros last year
* Said 9 month EBITDA at 2.8 million euros from 1.0 million euros in same period in 2013
* Said was confident about growth of gross margin and profitability in 2015 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
* Said on Friday Mindmancer signed cooperation agreement with Vindico Group AB (publ) regarding Mindmancer's platform MindView