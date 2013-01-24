BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Netcare Ltd : * Says purchased interests in ghg for a cash consideration of £11 million * Says agreed to sell to its other ghg partners certain interests in ghg
property companies * Says its beneficial interest in bmi opco is now 53.72% and in ghg propco 1
remains at 50.0%
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: