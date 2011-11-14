* Diluted headline EPS at 114.2 cents vs 94.1 cents

* Consensus: 108.1 cents

* U.K. results weighed by stronger rand, weaker economy (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 - South Africa's second-biggest hospital group by value, Netcare, reported an above-estimates 21 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday as a robust performance at home offset softer growth in Britain due to unfavourable currency swings.

Netcare said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 114.2 cents, beating a 108.1 cents consensus estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

While demand for private healthcare has increased in South African thanks to the fast-growing middle class, stalling economic growth in Britain has blunted self-funded treatments, while a sustained strength in the rand weighed on a translation of profits from the U.K.

Netcare said revenue increased 3.3 percent to 23.2 billion rand ($2.9 billion).

Shares in the company are down nearly 13 percent so far this year, outpacing about 4.5 percent rise the JSE health index . ($1 = 7.875 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)