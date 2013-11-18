BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South African private hospital group Netcare Ltd reported a 25 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, helped by a strong performance in its home market.
Netcare, which also operates in Britain, said adjusted headline earnings per share totalled 142 cents in year to end-September compared with 113.2 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out certain one-off items.
While demand for private healthcare has increased in South Africa thanks to a fast-growing middle class, tentative economic growth in the United Kingdom has led to a drop in the number of Britons with private medical insurance.
Netcare said revenue rose 10.4 percent to 27.8 billion rand ($2.73 billion). ($1 = 10.1690 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: