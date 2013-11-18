JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Netcare Ltd :
* Says FY group revenue up 10.4 pct to R27 801 million
* Says final dividend per share up 19.1 pct to 40.5 cents
* FY adjusted heps (continuing operations) up 25.4 pct to 142.0
cents
* Says FY group net debt reduced from R26 484 million to R4 871
million
* Says current year's results structurally impacted by the
deconsolidation of
the general healthcare group
* Says UK Competition Commission final findings are expected to
be released by
April 2014
* In the UK, the recovery of the economy remains slow and
largely contained to
the southern areas at the present time
* Says sa Competition Commission private healthcare sector
inquiry is expected
to start in January 2014
* Says remain optimistic about the medium and longer term
prospects of the UK
business