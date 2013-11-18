JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Netcare Ltd : * Says FY group revenue up 10.4 pct to R27 801 million * Says final dividend per share up 19.1 pct to 40.5 cents * FY adjusted heps (continuing operations) up 25.4 pct to 142.0 cents * Says FY group net debt reduced from R26 484 million to R4 871 million * Says current year's results structurally impacted by the deconsolidation of

the general healthcare group * Says UK Competition Commission final findings are expected to be released by

April 2014 * In the UK, the recovery of the economy remains slow and largely contained to

the southern areas at the present time * Says sa Competition Commission private healthcare sector inquiry is expected

to start in January 2014 * Says remain optimistic about the medium and longer term prospects of the UK

business