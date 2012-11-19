BRIEF-Ipsen acquires a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Netcare Ltd : * Says FY group revenue up 11.5% to R25 174 million * Says final dividend per share up 9.7% to 34.0 cents * Says FY diluted headline EPS at 93.6 cents versus 114.2 cents
* Says 17 of its 12th series warrants were exercised into 1.7 million shares, during the period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13
PARIS, Feb 13 Drugmaker Ipsen has agreed to buy five consumer healthcare products from bigger French rival Sanofi for 83 million euros ($88 million), in a deal which Ipsen said should boost its profits.