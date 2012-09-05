SHANGHAI, Sept 5 Chinese online games firm
NetEase Inc has received government approval to launch
the latest version of Activision Blizzard Inc's hit
"World of Warcraft" in China, it said on Wednesday.
World of Warcraft, a hugely popular multiplayer role-playing
game, is the most stable source of revenue for both NetEase and
publisher Activision Blizzard.
The title's next expansion pack, "World of Warcraft: Mists
of Pandaria," will be released on Sept. 25 in the United States.
The Chinese Ministry of Culture's online games content
review website showed the latest sequel to World of Warcraft had
received approval on Wednesday. ()
NetEase spokesman Liu Youcai confirmed the approval, but
said he could not comment on the game's release date in China.
China is the world's largest Internet market with 540
million users. About 60 percent of all Internet users play
online games making it a highly lucrative industry. NetEase
competes with Tencent Holdings, Shanda Games
and Changyou.com in China.