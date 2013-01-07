Jan 7 Netflix Inc will carry previous seasons of some popular shows produced by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. Television as it braces for stiffer competition from new video-streaming rivals.

Netflix said its U.S. subscribers will be able to watch "Revolution," a drama set in a post-apocalyptic America, miniseries "Political Animals," starring Sigourney Weaver, and Western mystery series "Longmire," among other shows.

The video-streaming site will also carry "The Following," a highly-anticipated drama series starring Kevin Bacon as a former FBI agent on the trail of a serial killer, which premieres Jan. 21 on the Fox network.

Netflix is looking to bolster content by striking deals with Hollywood studios and launching its own shows as it competes with cable networks and a slew of new video-streaming rivals.

Coinstar Inc's Redbox launched an instant video- streaming service last month, while Amazon.com Inc's Prime, Hulu Plus and HBO Go are all in the race for more home entertainment dollars.

HBO, another unit of Time Warner, has just extended its deal with Universal Pictures for rights to the studio's movies through 2022, allowing the cable network to keep them away from Netflix.

Netflix, which started its streaming business with mostly older films, has been moving to add more original programming and produces TV shows such as "Lilyhammer" and the upcoming "House of Cards".

Monday's agreement covers a current slate of eight Warner Bros. shows as well as potential future shows. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.