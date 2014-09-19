BRUSSELS, Sept 19 U.S. video streaming service
Netflix is in talks with cable and telecoms groups to
distribute its content in Belgium, Belgian media reported on
Friday, the day the company launched its on-demand service in
the country.
Netflix is talking with telecoms group Belgacom
and privately held cable operator Voo, in an effort to mirror
distribution deals with Deutsche Telekom in Germany
and Bouygues in France, business daily L'Echo wrote.
While Netflix is available online and many newer TV sets and
media players have a Netflix application built in, partnering
with a telecoms company may help reach those customers who do
not have access to such technology.
Both former state telecoms monopoly Belgacom, which has 1.5
million TV customers, and Voo, which has nearly 1 million in
French-speaking region of Wallonia, declined to comment. Netflix
was not immediately available for comment.
Cable operator Telenet, which has 2 million TV
subscribers, was not mentioned in the report, as the company has
feverishly stepped up its preparations to fend off Netflix by
launching its own on-demand library.
On Wednesday, Telenet announced it had renewed its
partnership with U.S. broadcaster HBO for exclusive access to
its hit series such as Game of Thrones and announced it would
start to make its own Dutch-language TV series.
Neflix launched its service in France, Germany, Austria,
Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg this week for 7.99 euros
($10.29) or 11.90 Swiss francs ($12.70) per month.
It is also available in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands
and the Nordic countries.
(1 US dollar = 0.7767 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.9372 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)