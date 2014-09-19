BRUSSELS, Sept 19 U.S. video streaming company
Netflix on Friday confirmed media reports that it was
in talks with Belgacom and cable operators to
distribute its content in Belgium.
"I can confirm that we are in talks with cable companies and
internet providers such as Belgacom to offer our services via
their decoders," a spokesman for Netflix said.
While Netflix is available online in Belgium since Friday
and many newer TV sets and media players have a Netflix
application built in, partnering with a telecoms company may
help reach those customers who do not have access to such
technology.
