* Blockbuster to unveil streaming service Friday
* Coinstar's Redbox kiosks expected to gain
* Tech giants could jump in as Netflix falters
By Lisa Richwine and Rachana Khanzode
LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Missteps by Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) have opened the door to competitors to grab
disgruntled customers looking for new options for video rentals
and instant online streaming.
Blockbuster, the once-dominant video store chain that
Netflix pushed into bankruptcy, wants to reclaim its crown as
the current king of video rentals struggles. Now a unit of Dish
Network Corp (DISH.O), Blockbuster is expected to announce its
jump into the streaming market on Friday.
That would better position Blockbuster to compete with
Netflix, now facing a subscriber backlash over a price increase
for DVD subscribers and pressure from Hollywood studios to pay
more for content. The shares of the one-time Wall Street
darling have plummeted 50 percent in two months, spurring an
apology from CEO Reed Hastings to try to win customers back.
"It's the right time for Blockbuster," said Brean Murray
analyst Todd Mitchell, who has a "buy" rating on Dish shares.
"They are attached to Dish Network and they have
distribution."
Blockbuster is gunning for unhappy Netflix customers with a
free-trial offer. The company also advertises that it gets many
new movie releases 28 days earlier than Netflix or Coinstar
Inc's (CSTR.O) Redbox kiosks, another competitor that could
benefit from Netflix's missteps.
Netflix sparked anger with a price increase as high as 60
percent, or $6 a month, for some DVD subscribers and by putting
the DVD and streaming services on separate websites.
Last week, Netflix cut its subscriber forecast by 1
million, saying it now expects to have 24 million subscribers
at the end of the third quarter. The last time Netflix reported
a subscriber decline was the second quarter of 2007 when
Blockbuster was aggressively pushing a DVD rental package
called Total Access.
Redbox looks likely to gain customers from the outrage over
the Netflix price increase, which took effect earlier this
month, industry analysts said. The $1-per-DVD Redbox price may
appeal to customers searching for a cheaper option without a
fixed monthly cost, said Merriman Capital analyst Eric Wold,
who has a "neutral" rating on Netflix and a "buy" on Coinstar.
While Netflix sees its future in streaming, "low-cost
physical (disc) rentals continue to be popular," said Matthew
Lieberman, who studies consumer attitudes toward video content
as head of the entertainment, media and communications practice
at accounting and consulting firm PwC.
800-POUND GORILLA
Netflix remains the industry heavyweight and has defended
its strategy. Chief Financial Officer David Wells told
investors on Wednesday the company remained well-positioned to
take advantage of growth opportunities in the United States and
abroad.
On Thursday, the company unveiled a feature that lets
subscribers in Canada and Latin America share what they watch
on Netflix with friends on Facebook. The feature will not be
available in the United States because of a 1980s law the
company said created confusion about what information can be
legally shared about watching videos.
Looming in the background are other media and technology
heavyweights that could make a big push into streaming, and the
"for sale" sign hanging on popular online video service Hulu.
Recent Netflix challenges, including higher content costs,
"has waken up the idea of competition. A lot of people could do
it," said Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst, who has
a "sell" rating on Netflix.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has started beefing up its
streaming video offerings and is among possible suitors for
Hulu alongside Google Inc (GOOG.O), DirecTV Group DIRV.OB and
Dish. New bids are due this week, although sources familiar
with the process said the auction could be derailed completely.
Hulu is owned by News Corp (NWSA.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
and Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBC Universal and private equity
firm Providence Equity Partners.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which sells video through iTunes, also
could be a strong competitor if it made a big push into the
streaming rental market, Morningstar analyst Michael Corty
said.
"When you talk competition ... we are in the early stages
of that game," Corty added.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Rachana
Khanzode in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)