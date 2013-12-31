Dec 30 Netflix Inc raised the salary of
its Chief Executive Reed Hastings by 50 percent to $6 million
for 2014, a regulatory filing showed, as its stock quadrupled in
value this year amidst new programming and a growth in
subscriber base.
Hastings will receive $3 million each in cash and stock
options for the year, according to the filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission made late on Monday.
Other top executives including Chief Financial Officer David
Wells and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will also get a pay
hike in 2014, it said.
The Internet movie and TV show streaming service has been
trying to lure subscribers with original programming.
Its success with a series of programs such as political
satire "House of Cards" and dark prison comedy "Orange is the
New Black" helped its U.S. customer base rise to 31.1 million
streaming subscribers last quarter.
In November, Netflix added four new television series and
one miniseries from Disney's Marvel unit, and in
December it secured the rights to make new episodes of a spinoff
of the "Breaking Bad" television series, available within days
to customers in Latin America and Europe, starting in 2014.
Shares of Netflix have risen nearly 300 percent so far this
year. The stock closed down 51 cents at $366.99 Monday on the
Nasdaq.