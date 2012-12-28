(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to say Hastings' salary will double, not jump four-fold. Also corrects headline to say total salary will be $4 mln. Removes paragraph 4 on CFO salary)

Dec 28 Netflix Inc doubled Chief Executive Reed Hastings's 2013 salary to $4 million, the video rental company disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Of the $4 million, Hastings will receive half in cash and half in stock options. This compares to $500,000 in cash and $1.5 million in stock options the company gave its CEO for 2012. (r.reuters.com/dev84t)

Netflix, which has struggled over the last year following an ill-fated attempt to split the DVD and streaming operations and a swooning stock price, recently attracted the attention of billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn who called for a sale of the company. Icahn holds about 10 percent stake in Netflix. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)