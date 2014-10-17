UK builder Bovis' shares jump 8 pct on Galliford Try talks
LONDON, March 13 Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.
Oct 17 Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he is buying Netflix Inc shares as he considers the video streaming company to be an acquisition target.
"I'm buying NFLX stock ... Someone will try to buy them," Cuban tweeted. (bit.ly/1sQMUo8)
Netflix shares were down 1.3 percent at $357.03 in midday trading on the Nasdaq.
They earlier traded as low as $341.50, down 5.6 percent, after Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on the stock to $450 from $550, citing the company's slower-than-expected new subscriber growth in the third quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, March 13 Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
* Their sales jumped nearly 180 pct in 2016, says company (Adds details from statement and background)