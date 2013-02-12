Feb 12 Video streaming service Netflix Inc
will add to its original programming slate later this
year with a children's series based on the upcoming DreamWorks
Animation movie "Turbo."
The series called "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will debut exclusively on
Netflix in December, the companies said in a statement on
Tuesday. The Netflix series will follow the release of
big-screen 3D movie "Turbo," which is set to reach theaters July
19.
"Turbo" features the voices of Ryan Reynolds and Paul
Giamatti in the story of a snail that gains super-fast powers
after a freak accident. The Netflix series will pick up where
the movie leaves off.
Netflix is trying to gain new subscribers with a handful of
original series including the just-released Kevin Spacey drama
"House of Cards." "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will be the first Netflix
original series for children.
DreamWorks Animation is the movie studio behind the "Shrek"
and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises.