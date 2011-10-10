* Netflix drops plans for Qwikster DVD brand
* DVD, streaming to stay on Netflix website
* Shares give up gains, fall 4.8 pct
By Lisa Richwine
Oct 10, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) Chief Executive
Reed Hastings canceled plans to split his company's DVD rental
business into a new website after subscriber outrage, but the
company's shares still fell on investor concerns about price
increases and content costs.
In a company statement issued Monday, Hastings said of the
surprise about-face, "there is a difference between moving
quickly -- which Netflix has done very well for years -- and
moving too fast, which is what we did in this case."
"Consumers value the simplicity Netflix has always offered
and we respect that," Hastings said.
Needham & Co. analyst Charlie Wolf put it more bluntly:
"The subscribers voted and Netflix realized the whole thing was
stupid. It was an act where you didn't raise prices but you
lost subscribers."
Netflix shares rose more than 9 percent in early trading
but gave back those gains, ending at $111.62, down 4.8 percent,
on the Nasdaq. In July, Netflix shares traded at more than
$300.
"When you step back and start analyzing some of the biggest
questions surrounding Netflix, nothing has really changed,"
Cowen and Company analyst Jim Friedland said.
"You still have a 60 percent price increase in what is
still a challenging economic environment" as well as growing
competition, said Friedland, who has a "neutral" rating on
Netflix shares.
Hastings announced the original plan on Netflix's blog last
month, writing that the company was putting its DVD service on
a different website and naming it Qwikster as a way to
differentiate it from its growing online streaming offerings.
The move would have forced customers of both streaming and DVD
options to visit different websites and maintain different
accounts for each subscription. Customers also would have
received separate credit-card charges. [ID:nS1E78I0ML]
The announcement prompted confusion and outrage from
customers who expressed bewilderment on the Netflix blog and
Facebook page over the planned move to the Qwikster name for
DVDs sent through the mail in the company's signature red
envelopes.
The decision was one of several costly missteps in recent
months that have helped drive shares of the one-time Wall
Street darling down about 60 percent since July.
Hastings, the company's co-founder, had a 2.35 percent
stake in the company's shares that was worth around $300
million as of Sept. 2.
Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities,
downgraded Netflix to "neutral" from "outperform" on the news
to return to one unified website. Pachter had speculated the
splitting of the DVD and streaming operations would help pave
the way for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to buy the Netflix
streaming business, but said that deal now appeared unlikely.
As part of its course reversal, Hastings said in a short
blog post Monday that Netflix no longer planned to rename the
DVD service. "This means no change: one website, one account,
one password ... in other words, no Qwikster," he wrote.
Hastings is dealing with a customer backlash that began in
July after Netflix announced it was raising prices by as much
as 60 percent, or $6 a month, for some subscribers who wanted
to keep DVD and streaming options.
With cancellations rolling in, Netflix last month cut its
third-quarter forecast by 1 million subscribers. The company
said it expected to have 24 million subscribers at the
quarter's end.
Though Hastings later apologized for the handling of the
price increase, he is sticking with that decision as the
company works to build its online movie and television
streaming service.
He also stopped short of an apology to customers for the
confusion caused by the original Qwikster plan.
"It is clear that for many of our members two websites
would make things more difficult," Hastings offered in lieu of
an apology in a terse, 140-word blog post. "While the July
price change was necessary, we are now done with price
changes."
On the blog, reaction from customers was mixed. "Thank you
for doing what makes sense for the consumer," one person said.
But, in an indication the some subscribers are still
frustrated, another countered, "Too late. Already canceled. Not
coming back."
When the Qwikster plan was announced in September,
Hastings had said Netflix DVD plans would come with an option
to rent video games. But on Monday, Netflix spokesman Steve
Swasey said the company was "still considering video
games."
Netflix is under pressure from Hollywood studios and cable
programmers to pay more for streaming content. Negotiations
with Liberty Media's LINTA.O Starz were recently called off
because the two sides could not reach an agreement on pricing.
The company also faces competition from Amazon.com (AMZN.O),
Hulu and others.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Dave
Zimmerman, Peter Lauria and Steve Orlofsky)