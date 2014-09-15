* Additional countries will wait
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Sept 15 Netflix will focus on
ramping up in six new European markets in the next year,
including France and Germany, before taking the video streaming
service to additional countries, its chief executive said in an
interview.
Reed Hastings, who heads the California-based company that
has become emblematic of the changes the Internet has wrought on
television, listed Spain, Korea and Japan as promising markets.
But he emphasized that getting the new European countries right
was his priority.
"After launch is when the real work begins: improving the
content being offered and getting on set-top boxes," he said.
That means deals with broadband and cable groups that allow
people to subscribe to Netflix on their TVs instead of over the
Internet.
Netflix said on Monday that its French service would cost
from 7.99 euros to 11.99 a month and give access to films,
series and documentaries on television, computers, tablets,
smartphones and game consoles. Prices will be the same elsewhere
in Europe, the company added.
Netflix's future growth and profitability hinges on the next
chapter of its four-year-old international expansion in which it
is set to enter the six European countries. Besides France and
Germany, those markets are Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and
Luxembourg.
The company walks a tightrope when it enters new countries,
said analyst Toby Syfret of Enders Analysis. It need to absorb
significant content and other investment costs to build up in
each market before it starts making a profit.
The company appears to be getting off to a faster start in
France and Germany than in other areas where it has expanded,
such as Latin America.
It has built a massive data centre in eastern Paris to
improve the service offered to French consumers by housing a
copy of the catalogue there and allowing broadband and cable
companies to connect directly. "We have provisioned capacity for
many months of growth and reached for the high end of what we
think is possible," said Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt.
Netflix also signed a distribution deal with the
third-largest telecom operator, Bouygues Telecom,
which includes interconnection fees to carry its traffic to
customers. In Germany, press reports said it would sign with
Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom at launch on Tuesday.
The company has already backed the creation of an original
series called "Marseille", a political thriller set in the
southern port city, to attract French customers, something it
did much later in its U.S. with exclusive shows like the prison
comedy "Orange is the New Black".
Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, said Netflix was
exploring creating new shows in Germany but had not made a
decision yet. "Our original shows are not supposed to be a
one-off in Europe," he said.
In both France and Germany, Netflix will have to contend
with local rivals that have offer similar services and have
stronger brands, including pay-TV operators Sky Deutschland
and Canal Plus.
The French and Germans also prefer content dubbed in their
local language. Hunt said about 90 percent of the content in
France and Germany would be dubbed and subtitled. Netflix's
methods can speed up dubbing so it takes as little as a week,
compared with six weeks for most TV shows.
Another feature that drove Netflix's success in the U.S.
that will have to be adapted to new territories is the
analytical software that examines viewing habits and suggests
movies and series to users.
Netflix has roughly 250 people on its 800-strong product
team working on the algorithm that powers the recommendation
engine. Through their efforts, the service becomes more tailored
as the users log on to watch. "We want to figure out what French
people want to watch most and then tweak the catalogue to fit
that," Sarandos said.
With Netflix's expansion in Europe, the debate around "net
neutrality", or the practice of treating all traffic flowing
over broadband networks equally regardless of its sources, will
get a powerful new lobbyist.
The European Union is now debating a package of telecom
reforms that would embed net neutrality into law, barring cable
and telecom groups from charging web companies like Netflix and
Google for carrying their traffic.
Hastings, who has long fought with U.S. telco and cable
companies over such fees, said he planned to speak about the
issue in a upcoming speech in Brussels. "The advantage of net
neutrality is that it allows new Internet services to grow
without needing the permission of network operators," said
Hastings. "I think it needs to be inscribed in European law."
