PARIS Dec 4 Online video company Netflix met with members of the staff of French President Francois Hollande to discuss the possible launch of a streaming service in France, a person familiar with the situation said.

"Netflix wanted information about the legal conditions that would affect its potential arrival in France," said the source, adding that the executives were visiting other European countries as well.

Netflix sells monthly subscriptions that allow users to watch television shows and movies via the Internet on their televisions, tablet computers and mobile phones.

The service, which was born in the United States and is now available in 41 countries, poses a challenge to traditional television companies that rely on advertising as well as pay-TV operators. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)