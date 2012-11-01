* Icahn says Netflix undervalued, possible takeover target
* Netflix shares jump 14 percent on Nasdaq
* Company well-positioned for media changes, Icahn says
By Lisa Richwine and Soyoung Kim
Oct 31 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought 10
percent of Netflix Inc, presaging another bruising
corporate battle and raising the possibility that the pioneering
movie and TV-streaming company would get acquired.
Netflix shares rose 14 percent to close at $79.24 on Nasdaq
after Icahn disclosed in a regulatory filing he purchased shares
and call options in the company that boasts more than 30 million
subscribers globally.
Icahn, known for shaking up management, said in an interview
he felt Netflix was undervalued and would make "a great
acquisition for a number of companies."
"I think there would be a bidding war if it was ever up for
sale," Icahn said.
Netflix has been the subject of periodic acquisition
speculation, with potential names tossed around from Microsoft
Corp to Amazon.com Inc. Last Friday, shares
jumped 13 percent after rumors of a potential Microsoft
purchase, which the company and Netflix denied.
Netflix was a Wall Street darling with red-hot growth that
boosted shares as high as $304 in July 2011. Many investors
soured on the company after it imposed an unpopular price rise,
faced new competition and increased spending on content and an
international expansion.
Icahn said Netflix was in a "great position" to take
advantage of consumers' shift to watching more video content
through streaming to televisions and mobile devices.
"You're going to see a major change," he said. "I'm a movie
buff, and I haven't been to the movies in six months. I watch
everything on TV."
The dealmaker said he hoped to speak with Netflix Chief
Executive Reed Hastings on Wednesday evening.
"I don't know that I have a lot of strategies as of yet" for
ways to improve the company, Icahn said.
Icahn spent about $168.9 million to acquire 5.5 million
Netflix shares and call options, according to his regulatory
filing.
Less than 1 percent of his 10 percent stake was acquired
through share purchases. The bulk of the investment was made in
the form of call options set to expire in September 2014.
A Netflix spokesman had no comment on Icahn's share
purchase.
Frank Biondi, an investor who joined with Icahn to lead a
2006 proxy fight for control of Time Warner Inc, said
Icahn may be aiming to stir interest among other buyers.
"No one knows what Carl is up to," Biondi said. "Maybe he is
putting it into play."
BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO
Icahn was once the largest shareholder in Blockbuster video,
the movie rental chain that was forced into bankruptcy as
customers shifted to renting movies from Netflix. Icahn gave up
his board seat in 2010, the year Blockbuster filed for
bankruptcy.
Another recent Icahn foray into the entertainment arena
ended with him cashing out of film studio Lions Gate
Entertainment just months before it released its
blockbuster "Hunger Games" movie.
After a years-long battle for control, Icahn sold his 44
million shares for $7 apiece. The price was about equal to
Icahn's cost of acquiring the shares, Lions Gate said when the
transaction was announced in August 2011.
Icahn's history of takeover battles suggests he may try to
take control of Netflix, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael
Pachter said.
"This drama is going to play out for months because he's not
going to sell his stake tomorrow," Pachter said.
Pachter and other Wall Street analysts questioned Icahn's
assertion that another company will want to buy Netflix.
"Amazon is the only one that makes strategic sense, but
they've already committed to building their own business,"
Pachter said. "I would challenge the Icahn premise that there's
a variety of companies who this makes strategic sense for."
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler said he agreed with
Icahn's stance that Netflix could be a strategic target for
another company, but the "question always is, what's the
valuation someone is willing to pay for them?"
Netflix is trying to build its U.S. customer base and use
profits there to enter new markets overseas ahead of rivals. The
international expansion is hitting the bottom line of the
company, which projects a fourth-quarter loss due to start-up
costs for its move into four Nordic countries.
At the same time, Netflix faces growing competition from
online video players such as Amazon.com that are beefing up
their movie and TV offerings, as well as from on-demand options
from cable and satellite providers.
Earlier this month, Netflix cut its year-end forecast for
new subscribers by 2 million, leading many Wall Street analysts
to lower their share-price targets. Hastings said Netflix
miscalculated how quickly it would grow in the young and
fast-changing Internet TV market.