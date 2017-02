LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Netflix Inc responded on Thursday to billionaire Carl Icahn's investment in the company, saying it was open to input from all shareholders.

"We have many shareholders, now including Mr. Icahn, and we're always open to their perspective on how to build on our success," a Netflix statement said.

Icahn disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that he had bought shares and call options that gave him a 10 percent state in the video rental company.