* Netflix lowers DVD subscriber view by 800,000
* Lowers streaming forecast by 200,000
* Shares end 19 pct lower
By Yinka Adegoke and Lisa Richwine
Sept 15 Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) cut its
third-quarter forecast by 1 million U.S. subscribers, sending
its shares down nearly 19 percent, as the company known for
rapid growth expects more fallout from a price increase on its
DVD service.
On Thursday, Netflix said it would have 24 million
subscribers at the end of the third quarter, down from a prior
forecast of about 25 million [ID:nN1E76O1TN] given soon after
the July announcement of the price increase.
The decision by Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings to
raise rates for customers who still want DVDs by mail took
effect earlier this month.
Fewer customers than expected are opting to take Netflix's
DVD-only subscription package. Netflix now expects to have 2.2
million such subscribers, down from the previous forecast of 3
million. The company also cut its forecast for streaming-only
subscribers, to 21.8 million from 22 million.
Lazard Capital analyst Barton Crockett expressed concern
that the changes might also hurt Netflix's fourth quarter.
"Clearly, if the third quarter is slipping, there's risk to
the fourth quarter, as the year-ago period was a time when
everything went right for Netflix," he said in a research note.
Crockett called the price increase a "rare, large and
surprising misstep" by Hastings.
The decision to increase the monthly subscription for a
joint streaming and DVD rental service by as much as 60 percent
caused an uproar among customers and bloggers. For U.S.
customers, the price for renting one DVD at a time plus
unlimited streaming increased from about $10 a month to about
$16 per month.
Netflix shares have fallen nearly 40 percent since the
price hike was announced.
The Los Gatos, California, company, which is under pressure
from Hollywood studios and pay-TV rivals because of its
aggressive pricing, has argued that it sees the future in
lower-cost streaming services.
Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said the
pricing decision gave customers a chance to choose whether to
keep DVD services or move to a cheaper streaming-only option.
Previously only a combined service was offered.
"Being able to precisely forecast and predict the behavior
of that many people on fairly radical change is something we'll
get better at all the time," Sarandos said at the Paley Center
for Media's International Council meeting on Thursday.
In a statement, Netflix said "we know our decision to split
our services has upset many of our subscribers, which we don't
take lightly, but we believe this split will help us make our
services better for subscribers and shareholders for years to
come."
UNDERMINING THE ECOSYSTEM
Hastings, who is also on the boards of Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) and Facebook, is often seen as a visionary for
building Netflix into a successful competitor first to
Blockbuster BLOAQ.PK and then, with the introduction of
streaming, to traditional cable and satellite TV distributors.
But the cable and satellite TV companies have been
pressuring Hollywood studios not to allow Netflix to undermine
the $100 billion pay-TV ecosystem.
Netflix also faces growing competition in the streaming
market from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Hulu and others.
For DVDs, Coinstar Inc's (CSTR.O) Redbox kiosks offer an
alternative, and Dish Network Corp's (DISH.O) Blockbuster Inc
is trying to lure disgruntled Netflix customers with a free
trial offer. [ID:nN1E76D1ER] Coinstar shares rallied 7.2
percent to $48.49 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
"There are other options popping up that may be attractive"
to consumers, said Merriman Capital analyst Eric Wold, who has
a "neutral" rating on Netflix and a "buy" on Coinstar.
Hastings now has to prepare himself for the possibility of
another subscriber backlash as soon as February if Netflix
loses some of its popular programming and movies.
Earlier this month, Starz ended talks to renew a deal that
expires on Feb. 28. After that, the pay-TV channel controlled
by Liberty Media LINTA.O LSTZA.O will stop providing its
content, which includes exclusive streaming rights to first-run
Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) movies such as
"Toy Story 3" and "The Social Network."
Netflix "can't grow as fast as the Street thinks," said
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who rates the
company's stock at "underperform." "They can't have the perfect
world where content stays cheap and people sign up at low
prices."
However, Netflix maintained its third-quarter financial
outlook as well as its international subscriber forecast.
The company's stock fell 19 percent to close at $169.25 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles, additional reporting by Liana Baker in New York
and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel,
Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)