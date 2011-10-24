(Adds detail)

Oct 24 Netflix Inc said it will launch a subscription service in the United Kingdom and Ireland in early 2012, offering unlimited TV shows and movie streaming over the Internet.

The service will be available to customers on a monthly subscription basis, Netflix said.

The company said further details about the service, including pricing, content and supported devices, will be announced closer to launch.

Coming from nowhere nearly 15 years ago to shake up the media and cable industries with its simple, but effective, DVD-by-mail service, Netflix now is trying to regain its footing by emphasizing online streaming of movies and TV shows.