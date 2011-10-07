* Exclusive streaming rights to "The Walking Dead"
* Nonexclusive rights for other AMC programs
Oct 7 Netflix (NFLX.O) and AMC Networks Inc
(AMCX.O) have signed a new licensing agreement that gives the
popular streaming video service exclusive rights in the United
States and Canada to the hit show "The Walking Dead."
Additionally, Netflix said on Friday the deal is for
nonexclusive rights in the U.S. to some programs from AMC and
its other channels, including IFC and the Sundance Channel.
Netflix already streams popular AMC shows "Mad Men" and
"Breaking Bad" through its deals with Lions Gate Entertainment
LGF.N and Sony Pictures.
The agreement comes as Netflix tries to add content to its
offerings to keep drawing in customers. While it has been
striking partnerships with Discovery Communications (DISCA.O)
and Dreamworks Animation DWA.O of late, the company is under
pressure from Hollywood studios and other programmers eager to
fetch as much money as they can from Netflix.
Negotiations with Liberty Media's LINTA.O Starz, for
example, were recently called off because the two sides could
not come to terms on pricing.
On top of it, Netflix is dealing with setbacks after
introducing a surprise price increase this summer that caused
about 1 million customers to drop the service and the sudden
move to separate its DVD-mail service from its streaming
offerings.
Shares of Netflix were down 3.9 percent at $118.49 in early
afternoon trade.
