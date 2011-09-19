(Corrects spelling of Qwikster in headline, paragraph 10)
* DVD by mail service will be known as Qwikster
* Streaming will be on separate Netflix site
* Qwikster will add videogames
* Netflix shares fall 6.8 pct
By Lisa Richwine and Yinka Adegoke
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Top video rental company
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) will rename its DVD-by-mail business and
split it off to a separate website, sparking a new round of
customer complaints and concern by some analysts that customers
might drop the service.
The company's shares fell almost 7 percent on Monday.
Negative comments piled up on the company website on
Monday, a little more than two months after Netflix raised
price, also bring negative customer reaction. Some analysts
said more subscribers might drop the service.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings, in a blog post late on
Sunday, said Netflix was changing the name of its DVD-by-mail
business to Qwikster, the brand that will appear on the
company's signature red envelopes, and also offer video games.
The company's online streaming service will retain the
Netflix name.
Hastings said he was separating the units because they were
evolving as very different businesses that needed different
marketing, and "we need to let each grow and operate
independently."
The announcement came a week after the company said it was
adding fewer subscribers than forecast because of a price
increase as high as 60 percent, or $6 a month, for joint
streaming and DVD rental service.
The uproar has pushed shares of the company down nearly 50
percent since it announced the price increase on July 12.
Some industry analysts said the company risked losing more
subscribers as the Qwikster and Netflix websites would not
integrate customer use or preferences data for streaming and
DVDs, making it more difficult to use both services and
possibly creating confusion.
"I think Qwikster will quickly be known as Quit-ster," said
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who has a "sell"
rating on Netflix shares and a $110 price target.
Others said the negative customer response to the higher
pricing for DVD services remained A major challenge, not the
new name or separation of the units.
"There's still a lot of backlash from the price increase
before. At this point, consumers are still looking for a less
expensive fixed-cost option" such as Coinstar Inc's (CSTR.O)
Redbox kiosk, said Merriman Capital analyst Eric Wold, who
rates Netflix shares "neutral" and has a "buy" rating on
Coinstar.
Netflix may be preparing to eventually sell the DVD
business, some analysts said. Hastings has repeatedly stressed
the company sees its future in streaming as customers
increasingly turn to a variety of Internet-connected devices
for entertainment.
Customers flooded the company's website with thousands of
blog comments on Monday, many upset or confused by the
splitting of streaming and DVD businesses.
"This makes little sense to me. It will now require more
work," one commenter wrote, adding "sadly, this might be the
last straw."
Another said she thought Netflix remained a "great
bargain," adding "I love having both DVD delivery and
streaming!"
Hastings, in his blog post, said he had not adequately
explained his reasoning for splitting the operations and
raising prices for the DVD options when they were unveiled in
July.
"I messed up," Hastings wrote. "In hindsight, I slid into
arrogance based upon past success."
Hastings said there will be no pricing changes, and
subscribers to both services will have two entries on their
credit card statements, one for Qwikster and one for Netflix.
Netflix has been under pressure from Hollywood studios and
cable programmers to pay much more for content. Analysts have
said it would start to lose more shows for its streaming
service after failing to reach a new agreement with Liberty
Media's LINTA.O Starz.
But Hastings said new content would be coming soon.
"The additional streaming content we have coming in the
next few months is substantial, and we are always working to
improve our service further," he said.
Even as it seeks out more content for its streaming
service, Netflix faces increasing Web video competition from
the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Apple
Inc (AAPL.O).
Blockbuster, the once-dominant video store chain now owned
by Dish Network, is expected to announce plans for a new
streaming service on Friday.
Andy Rendich, who has worked at Netflix's DVD service for
12 years and has led it for the last four years, will become
the CEO of Qwikster.
Unlike Netflix's current DVD plan, Qwikster will feature a
videogame upgrade for customers who want to rent Wii,
Playstation 3 and XBox 360 software.
"Members have been asking for video games for many years,"
Hastings said, "and now that DVD by mail has its own team, we
are finally getting it done."
Netflix shares were trading 6.8 percent lower at $144.65 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
