By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 Marvel's first leading
female superhero on-screen, "Jessica Jones," swigs whiskey out
of a paper bag, relishes a scathing put-down, is not afraid to
get dirty fighting villains and does what she pleases in a new
Netflix series.
Streaming all 13 episodes Friday on online streaming
platform Netflix Inc, "Jessica Jones" follows the
damaged, tough-talking private investigator Jones as she is
tormented by Kilgrave, a villain with mind-control powers.
Played by Krysten Ritter, "Jessica Jones," who has the power
of super-strength, is the first female superhero to headline her
own Marvel show in a genre dominated by male characters.
"She's a complex human being, and it's so rare that women
get to play those roles," said show creator Melissa Rosenberg.
"The audiences have been in the past slow to respond to a
deeply flawed female character. We've been held up to a much
greater standard and it's been incredibly limiting."
The show is set a in Hell's Kitchen in New York destroyed by
the events in 2012's "Avengers" film, interconnected into the
Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the blockbuster films,
ABC television shows and Netflix's "Daredevil" series.
Aside from "F-bombs and explicit nudity," Rosenberg said she
was able to test the limits on Netflix by not being held to
broadcast television or movie studio restrictions.
"The boundaries are being pushed in terms of how deep into
the dark recess of human psyche we can go, how ugly we can make
characters, how much on edge," she said.
Ritter, 33, previously headlined the short-lived ABC sitcom
"Don't Trust The B---- in Apartment 23" in 2012, but for
"Jessica Jones," the actress said she found herself in a "very
sweeping, long experience."
"I would work by myself a lot, in all of the scenes. I felt
isolated a lot, I felt lonely a lot, but that really works for
the character," she said.
With minimal make-up, ragged jeans and a battered jacket
with a hood to be inconspicuous, Jessica Jones doesn't wear a
cape or carry a shield unlike Marvel's roster of superheroes,
and don't expect to see her fighting in a dress anytime soon.
"This is a really raw, stripped down character who is not
dressing for a male gaze or a female gaze," said Ritter, adding
that she never wore an outfit that "showed off my figure."
"I wanted Jessica Jones to feel protected and yet hidden.
She's got to be able to get dirty and fight."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)