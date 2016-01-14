Jan 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc said subscribers will, in a few weeks, no longer be able to use proxies to watch content not available in their home country.

Subscribers often resort to proxies, or servers that facilitate access to content that is not locally available, to access Netflix's popular shows such as "House of cards" and "Orange is the new black".

"If all of our content were globally available, there wouldn't be a reason for members to use proxies or unblockers," Netflix vice president of content delivery architecture, David Fullagar, wrote in a blog. (nflx.it/1ORhbhz)

The announcement comes just a week after Netflix went live in more than 130 countries, covering almost the entire globe except China.

Netflix said at the time that all of its shows would not be available immediately to subscribers in certain countries, but that it was working towards resolving that. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)