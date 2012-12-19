* OpenTV alleges Netflix infringed on 7 patents related to
Internet TV
* OpenTV owner says Netflix refuses to pay for licenses
By Alistair Barr
Dec 19 The owner of interactive television
pioneer OpenTV sued Netflix Inc on Wednesday, alleging
the company infringed on patents that cover technology
underpinning the fast-growing Internet video sector.
Switzerland-based Kudelski SA, which owns OpenTV,
said in its lawsuit that Netflix infringed on seven U.S. patents
covering aspects of over-the-top TV technology (OTT), including:
the use of viewer information to make recommendations; digital
rights management; and video playback.
Kudelski tried for about a year to encourage Netflix to
discuss licensing its patents, but the video streaming company
has so far not played ball, according to the lawsuit, which was
filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Delaware, a common venue for patent cases.
The suit comes amid a boom in digital TV shows and movies
delivered over the Internet to smart TVs, tablets and smart
phones. Netflix, whose iconic red envelopes have come to
symbolize the DVD delivery by mail market, introduced video
streaming in 2007, 10 years after the company was founded, and
quickly grew into a market leader.
But the market is getting crowded, and Netflix is being
chased by Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Vudu service, as well as streaming video website Hulu,
which is owned by Walt Disney Co, News Corp and
Comcast Corp.
Apple Inc, the world's largest computer maker by
market value, is also widely expected to enter the smart TV
market, spurring further growth.
The Internet TV sector shares some attributes of the
smartphone business, with over a decade of innovation and
patents produced by companies that are no longer dominant.
Kudelski, which has developed and acquired a range of movie
and digital TV technology over several decades, generates more
than $700 million in annual revenue and employs about 3,000
people worldwide. The company is a player in streaming video by
virtue of its 2010 acquisition of San Francisco-based OpenTV.
OpenTV, which began in 1996 as a joint venture between
Thomson Multimedia and Sun Microsystems, develops software that
helps run more than 200 million TV set-top boxes. It competes
with NDS, which was acquired by Cisco Systems Inc for
$5 billion in July. Thomson Multimedia is not related to Thomson
Reuters.
In May, Kudelski hired Joe Chernesky from Intellectual
Ventures, a patent investment firm, to run an intellectual
property unit managing a portfolio of more than 3,000 of the
company's patents. OpenTV owns more than 800 of these patents.
NETFLIX PATENTS
Netflix owns 14 patents that focus mostly on technology
supporting its DVD-by-mail business, such as online ordering and
assembling an online movie queue. The company has one U.S.
patent with claims related to video streaming, while Amazon has
22 U.S. patents with claims related to multimedia streaming,
according to an early November review conducted by patent
advisory and research firm Envision IP.
It usually takes several years to win approval for patents
to support new technology, which is why Netflix currently has
more intellectual property backing its older business, according
to Envision IP founder Maulin Shah.
Shah said Netflix has 32 pending patent applications that
cover technologies to improve on-demand streaming video
delivery. Netflix earlier this year also hired T.J. Angioletti,
Oracle Corp's chief intellectual property counsel, to
help with its patent push.
Still, pending patents are usually of limited use in patent
litigation and it is unclear whether Netflix's applications will
be approved, Shah added.
"It doesn't really help them in lawsuits because they can't
use pending patents to counter-sue and fight back," Shah said.
The lawsuit follows a string of negative news surrounding
Netflix over the last year, including missed subscriber growth
targets, an ill-fated attempt to split the DVD and streaming
operations, and a swooning stock price.
However, Netflix shares jumped earlier in December after
the company unveiled a first-of-its-kind movie deal with Disney.
