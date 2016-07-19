July 19 Netflix Inc's shares looked set
to open more than 13 percent lower after the video streaming
company signed up far fewer subscribers than expected in the
second quarter.
Netflix, which has been phasing in price rises for existing
customers by $1.00 or $2.00 per month, said on Monday that
cancellations "ticked up slightly and unexpectedly" in early
April as it rolled out a so-called "un-grandfathering" strategy.
The company signed up 1.7 million new customers in the three
months ended in June 30, far fewer than the 2.5 million it had
forecast.
And it seems things will get worse before they get better.
"Management highlighted that the 'un-grandfathering' process
is roughly halfway done and should extend into November,
although we believe the largest impact will be felt in 3Q,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note.
Netflix, which has 78 million subscribers in more than 190
countries, said it expected to add 300,000 subscribers in the
United States in the current quarter.
That's less than half the 774,000 additions expected, on
average, by analysts surveyed by FactSet StreetAccount.
The company's estimate that it would sign up 2 million new
subscribers in markets outside the United States in the quarter
was also well below the average forecast of 2.85 million.
Netflix shares were down 13.5 percent at $85.48 before the
opening bell on Tuesday.
At least 15 brokerages cut their price targets on the
Netflix's stock, by as much as $30. BMO Capital Markets cut the
most, lowering its target to $85 from $115.
Still, no brokerage changed their recommendations, citing
the company's long-term growth potential.
Of 43 analysts covering the stock, 24 have a "buy" or higher
rating on the stock, 14 have a "hold" and five have "sell" or
"strong sell".
"Weakness in the stock represents a good long-term buying
opportunity given that the full benefits from Netflix's
international launch and content investments have yet to be
realized," Canaccord Genuity analysts wrote in a client note.
Cannacord trimmed its price target to $115 from $120, but
maintained a "buy" rating.
Up to Monday's close $98.81, Netflix's shares had fallen 26
percent since touching a record high of $133.27 in December.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)