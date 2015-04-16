April 16 Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc
will continue to dominate the online TV market,
analysts said, as a growing number of original shows help the
company win viewers internationally and increase its base in the
United States.
At least 22 brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock by $25-$500 after Netflix, home to the Emmy-winning "House
of Cards" show, reported a higher-than-expected jump in
first-quarter subscriber additions.
The stock was up 12 percent at $532 on the Nasdaq in early
morning trading on Thursday.
Netflix, which turned to international markets to make up
for slowing growth in the United States, launched services in
Australia and New Zealand in the quarter ended March 31 and
plans to be in Japan later this year.
The company expects to be present in 200 countries in the
next two years, up from 50 now.
"This is aggressive but possible, with the rapid
proliferation of connected devices and broadband internet
connectivity," BMO Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
Nearly one in every three Netflix viewer is already from
outside the United States.
Analysts expect the increased reach to translate into higher
margins and purchasing clout with content providers.
"Netflix's broad distribution and inherent two-way
communication allow it to learn what content people in any given
market like faster than any other company," Pacific Crest
analyst Andy Hargreaves said.
Original shows such as sitcom "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
and thriller-drama series "Bloodline" have helped Netflix fend
off competition from Time Warner Inc's HBO, Amazon.com
and Hulu.
Subscribers in the United States love the Netflix service
more than television itself, FBR Capital Markets analysts said,
citing a survey of over 2,000 consumers representing key
demographic categories.
They hiked their price target on the stock to $900 - nearly
double its Wednesday close of $475.46.
Netflix shares should trade at $77.09, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which takes
analysts' five-year estimates and models a long-term growth
trajectory.
