(Adds analysts' comments, background, updates shares)
By Tenzin Pema and Devika Krishna Kumar
April 16 Netflix Inc has been a stock
market darling over the past few years and strong first-quarter
subscriber additions sent its shares to another record high on
Thursday. But is the company's sky-high valuation sustainable?
Some Wall Street analysts played devil's advocate, raising
doubts about the sustainability of the video streaming service's
scorching growth.
"I think if Netflix shares are valued based on its
fundamentals, the share price is not warranted," Wedbush analyst
Michael Pachter said.
Netflix's shares jumped as much as 20 percent to $568.75 -
their highest ever. The stock, which has risen nine-fold in the
last three years, was valued at 123 times forward earnings as of
its Wednesday's close of $475.46.
In comparison, Apple Inc, the world's most valuable
technology company, has a P/E ratio of 17, while Google Inc's
stock trades at 26.7 times earnings.
Netflix's Wednesday closing implies a forward 5-year
earnings growth of 35.1 percent.
According to StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which
takes analysts' estimates over five years and models a long-term
growth trajectory, the stock should be trading at $77.09 with a
5-year profit growth of just 10.7 percent.
Still, at least 22 brokerages raised their price targets on
the stock by $25-$500, with FBR Capital Markets analysts more
than doubling theirs to $900.
U.S. subscribers love the Netflix service more than
television itself, FBR analysts said, citing a survey of over
2,000 consumers.
A majority of the analysts who assigned high price targets
valued Netflix based on its high subscriber adds, a potential
rise in average revenue per user and a rebound in its core
business of renting out DVDs and streaming movies.
Netflix has been wooing customers with original shows
including the Emmy-winning "House of Cards" and new series such
as "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Bloodline."
The company, which turned to international markets to make
up for slowing growth in the United States, recently launched
services in Australia and New Zealand and plans to be in Japan
later this year.
The company expects to be present in 200 countries in the
next two years, up from 50 now.
But the cost of driving subscriber growth has been high as
Netflix continues to invest heavily but is yet to see any
profits from outside the United States.
"When you are beating sub numbers by tripling the number of
original hours, no one cares about any of the less sexy topics
like international losses, content amortization policies or
changes in working capital," MoffettNathanson Research analysts
said.
(Additional reporting by Arathy S Nair, Writing by Sayantani
Ghosh; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)