BRIEF-Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
Jan 23 Video subscription service Netflix Inc reported a quarterly profit as the company added subscribers in the United States and abroad.
The company reported on Wednesday $8 million in net income from October through December, or 13 cents per share. Revenue rose to $945 million. Netflix had earlier warned Wall Street that it expected a loss for the fourth quarter.
* Rockwell Collins' shareowners vote strongly in favor of B/E Aerospace acquisition
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.