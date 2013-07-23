(Rewrites lead; adds comments from Netflix executives, updates
share price)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 22 Quirky comedy "Arrested
Development" lured new subscribers to Netflix Inc's
streaming service in the second quarter, but not enough to
impress investors who sent its shares tumbling 4 percent in
after-hours trading on Monday.
"Arrested Development," which Netflix dusted off seven years
after it last ran on Fox, generated "a small but noticeable bump
in membership," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Chief Financial
Officer David Wells said in a letter to shareholders.
Netflix said it added 630,000 streaming customers in the
United States, hitting the middle of a forecast the company
issued in April.
Wall Street analysts were unimpressed after the market sent
the company's share price up 183 percent this year, the biggest
gainer on the S&P 500 index, in reaction to buzz about shows
such as "Arrested Development" and "House of Cards." On Monday,
shares of Netflix fell 4 percent in after-hours trading to
$251.50, down from their earlier $261.96 close on the Nasdaq.
"It was a good quarter, but not good enough," said Sterne
Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia. "The stock had run up too much, too
quickly."
Wall Street analysts on average expected Netflix to add
700,000 new customers to the U.S. streaming service, the largest
part of its business, Bhatia said.
Netflix beat analysts' forecasts with $29 million in profit,
or 49 cents per share, and up from $6 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected 40 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Reveue for the quarter was $1.07 billion, up 20 percent from
$889 million a year earlier.
The company shook up Hollywood last week with 14 Emmy
nominations for original series including "Arrested Development"
and political thriller "House of Cards," the first Internet
series to nab Emmy nods in major categories. The shows are part
of a push into original content that Netflix hopes will bring in
new subscribers.
Hastings said the company was pleased with the response to
its original programming.
"The strategy is just beginning," he said in an interview.
"The payoff is continued rapid membership growth. If we can
continue our rapid membership growth, we'll feel very pleased."
The original shows are grabbing "TV-sized audiences,"
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a video
webcast with executives, an unusual format that replaced the
traditional quarterly conference call. The company declined to
provide viewership figures for the shows.
Netflix, in its shareholder letter, forecast it will add up
to 1.5 million U.S. streaming customers in the current quarter.
That guidance "looks like a little light," Gabelli & Co analyst
Brett Harriss said. "Netflix needs to add a substantial amount
of subscribers to justify the current valuation."
The company reported 29.8 million U.S. streaming customers
at the end of June, and 7.8 million international streaming
customers.
Netflix is working to add subscribers to pay the cost of
movies and TV shows from Hollywood studios, its original shows,
and a push into foreign territories. At the same time, it is
facing competition from online players such as Amazon.com Inc
and Hulu, which is getting a cash infusion of $750
million from owners Walt Disney Co, 21st Century Fox
and Comcast Corp.
"Now that Hulu has more money to spend, content prices may
rise further," Hastings and Wells said in their letter. "But we
have many multi-year deals in place to mitigate this."
(Additionals reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ronald
Grover, Steve Orlofsky and Bob Burgdorfer)