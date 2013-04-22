UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Netflix Inc's profit rose in the first quarter as the dominant video rental service added new streaming subscribers in the United States, the company reported on Monday.
For January through March, Netflix recorded $3 million in net income and earnings per share of 5 cents. A year earlier, the company reported a $5 million loss as it increased spending to launch its service in international markets.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.