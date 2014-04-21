(Adds CEO comments, updates stock price)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, April 21 Video streaming service
Netflix Inc said it intends to raise the monthly
subscription price for new customers by $1 or $2 a month to help
the company buy more movies and TV shows and improve service for
its 48 million global subscribers.
Investors welcomed the announcement by Netflix, which had
suffered from a consumer exodus and stock plunge after it
announced an unpopular price increase in July 2011. The
company's shares jumped 6.7 percent in after-hours trading to
$371.97, after the company released plans for a price hike and
posted a rise in first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street
expectations.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings said Netflix had improved its
selection of TV shows and movies and added original series like
critically acclaimed Kevin Spacey thriller "House of Cards."
With added revenue from higher prices, "we will be able to
license much more content and deliver it in very high quality
video," Hastings said on a webcast.
The company, in a quarterly letter to shareholders, said it
plans to impose "a one or two dollar increase, depending on the
country, later this quarter for new members only." It did not
name the countries. Existing customers would keep their current
price "for a generous time period," it said.
Netflix has "room to raise prices," FBN Securities analyst
Shebly Seyrafi said, because "they're still seeing a lot of
demand" for the service.
The company said in its earnings report it added 2.25
million customers to its U.S. streaming business during the
quarter that ended in March, in line with the company's earlier
guidance, for a total of 35.7 million. In international markets,
its customer base reached 12.7 million, a gain of 1.8 million
during the quarter.
Net income for the quarter reached $53 million, an increase
from $3 million a year earlier. Earnings-per-share came in at 86
cents, topping the average forecast of 83 cents, according to
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, it released the second season of
critically acclaimed Kevin Spacey drama "House of Cards."
Netflix is investing in original series, such as "House of
Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" to attract and keep
subscribers. If faces competition from online video players like
Amazon.com Inc and Hulu, as well as on-demand content
from cable operators.
Netflix also said it opposed Comcast Corp's
proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. In March,
Netflix reluctantly agreed to pay "interconnection" fees to
Comcast for faster delivery of its TV shows and movies.
"Comcast is already dominant enough to be able to capture
unprecedented fees from transit providers and services such as
Netflix," the company said in its letter. "The combined company
would possess even more anti-competitive leverage to charge
arbitrary interconnection tolls for access to their customers."
Netflix said those fees had improved Netflix service for
Comcast customers, but singled out AT&T's fiber-based U-Verse as
providing "lower performance" than many other providers.
(Reporting by Lisa Richine; Edited by Ronald Grover, Bernard
Orr)