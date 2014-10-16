(Adds CEO comment)
By Lisa Richwine
Oct 15 Netflix Inc signed up fewer
video streaming subscribers than forecast for the quarter that
ended in September as its U.S. growth slowed markedly, sending
its shares plunging as much as 27 percent.
The company blamed a $1 price hike to $8.99 a month for
discouraging new sign-ups. It lured 3.02 million new streaming
customers globally, versus the 3.69 million it projected in
July. (bit.ly/1sK5iPy)
Netflix attracted about 980,000 new customers in the United
States, its largest market, down from 1.29 million in the same
period a year earlier.
The news came after Time Warner Inc's HBO said on
Wednesday it will offer new competition next year with a
streaming service that does not require a pay TV subscription.
"Year-on-year net additions in the U.S. were down," Netflix
said in a quarterly letter to shareholders. "As best we can
tell, the primary cause is the slightly higher prices we now
have compared to a year ago."
Shares of Netflix fell 25 percent to $333.53 in after-hours
trading, from their $448.59 close on Nasdaq.
Netflix, waving off fears that a standalone HBO would draw
users away, argued that many will subscribe to both services
because they offer different shows.
"It is likely we both prosper as consumers move to Internet
TV," the company's letter said.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in an interview that he
expected other premium channels such as Showtime and Starz to
sell programming directly to consumers. CBS-owned
Showtime said it was weighing such a move. Starz has
announced plans to offer that type of service overseas.
Netflix has invested in original series such as "House of
Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" to compete with HBO,
Amazon.com Inc and on-demand offerings from pay TV
providers.
Netflix also is pushing into original movies, financing four
Adam Sandler films and a sequel to martial-arts drama "Crouching
Tiger, Hidden Dragon."
The HBO news, overall stock market weakness, and the
subscriber forecast miss likely sparked the share selloff,
Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst. But he said Netflix
has proven it can bounce back from disappointing quarters.
"They have got a good track record in growing past this
turbulence," said Ernst, who rates Netflix a "buy."
The company forecast it will add 4 million streaming
subscribers in the fourth quarter.
Netflix expanded into six European countries in September.
Its international subscribers grew 72 percent to 15.84 million
from a year earlier.
Net income rose to $59.3 million, or 96 cents per share,
from $31.8 million, or 52 cents per share, in the year-ago
period.
Revenue rose about 28 percent to $1.41 billion.
Analysts had expected profit of 93 cents per share on
revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Soham Chatterjee
in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Simon Jennings, Richard
Chang and Ken Wills)