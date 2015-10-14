Oct 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc reported U.S. subscriber additions below its own forecast, which the company attributed to the ongoing transition to chip-based credit and debit cards.

Shares of Netflix, known for its original shows such as "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black", plunged about 15 percent to $93.55 after the bell before recovering slightly.

The company said on Wednesday it added 0.88 million U.S. subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with its forecast of 1.15 million.

"The slowdown in U.S. subscriber growth was particularly disappointing because one would expect that since Netflix just raised rates last week, this number would have been strong," said Barton Crockett, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets.

Netflix increased the subscription rate for some new members earlier this month by $1.00 a month to $9.99 in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

The company blamed the miss to slightly higher-than-expected involuntary churn (inability to collect) due in part to the ongoing transition to chip-based credit and debit cards.

Crockett said the issue around the chip cards is particularly confusing, given that these cards have been around for a bit.

"It begs a million questions," he said.

Internationally, Netflix added 2.74 million subscribers, compared with its projection of 2.40 million.

Netflix, which is also battling intense competition from other online streaming services such as Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service and Hulu, has been aggressively building its overseas presence as its key U.S. market matures.

The company forecast adding about 1.65 million customers in the United States in the current quarter. It also said it expected to add about 3.50 million subscribers worldwide.

Revenue rose 23.3 percent to $1.74 billion.

Net income fell to $29.4 million, or 7 cents per share, from $59.3 million, or 14 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)