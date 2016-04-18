April 18 Video-streaming service Netflix Inc
forecast U.S. subscribers additions for the current
quarter that fell short of analysts expectation, in part due to
price increases for its service.
The company's shares slumped 11.6 percent in after-hours
trading on Monday.
Netflix, which started in 1997 as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm,
forecast adding about 500,000 customers in the United States in
the second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to add 586,000
subscribers in the United States, according to research firm
FactSet StreetAccount.
The company said it added 2.23 million U.S. subscribers in
the first quarter, more than the 1.75 million it had expected
would sign up.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)